Swarm City 24-Hour Volume Hits $20,687.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $503,717.58 and approximately $20,687.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $712.22 or 0.05973638 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00015651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00049425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

