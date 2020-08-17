Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1,246.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $481,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,348,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,780,000 after purchasing an additional 773,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

SU opened at $17.00 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

