Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6,428.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,714,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 4,642,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1,381.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,282,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 1,195,778 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,402,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 570,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after buying an additional 417,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2,663.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 754,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

