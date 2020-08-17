Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 3,998 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 238,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,718,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRAA stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pra Group by 12,814.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after buying an additional 1,287,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 925,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,953,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,757,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.