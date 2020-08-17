Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $6.68 on Friday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.