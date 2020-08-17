Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 517,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

