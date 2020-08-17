Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

