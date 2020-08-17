SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPIP stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

