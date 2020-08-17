SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,387 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.60 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.