SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sony Financial Holdings Inc. provides various life insurance, non life insurance, banking and other financial services through its subsidiaries. It provides insurance services for automobiles, marine accidents, fire accidents, road accidents, etc. The Company also provides mortgage loans and other banking services like saving, asset building and borrowing. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNYFY. ValuEngine raised SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of SNYFY opened at $24.00 on Friday. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

