Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

