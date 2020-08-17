SingularityNET Trading 23.9% Higher This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $41.06 million and $1.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Binance and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.01872719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00194673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134276 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,225,122 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

