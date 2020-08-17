Short Interest in VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declines By 20.9%

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLVLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $18.17 on Monday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

