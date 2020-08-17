Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Drops By 12.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,670,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 16,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,058,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 83,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,365.37 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

