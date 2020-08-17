Short Interest in OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Increases By 18.1%

OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. OTCMKTS:VSQTF has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

About OTCMKTS:VSQTF

There is no company description available for Victory Square Technologies Inc

