Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $29.52 on Monday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

