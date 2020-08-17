Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 5,904 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,078,561.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,973. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Cloudera Inc has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.