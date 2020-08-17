Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 3,195 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 61,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 745,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $102.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.