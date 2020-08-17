Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 17,496 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in PVH by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH opened at $55.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

