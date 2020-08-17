Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.