Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TEGNA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in TEGNA by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 184,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.