Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $220,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,426 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

