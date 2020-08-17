Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $21.80 on Monday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -363.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.