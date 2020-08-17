Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $163,000 in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 3.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 76.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Apache by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 57,081 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APA opened at $15.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

