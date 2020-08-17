Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $112,000 in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

