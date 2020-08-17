Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 17,600 Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Realogy by 300.0% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realogy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Realogy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,055,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

