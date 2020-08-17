ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 92.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in ServiceNow by 926.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $438.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,911 shares of company stock valued at $41,654,383. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.