Scotiabank Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $66.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTRAF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Metro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MTRAF opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Metro has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

