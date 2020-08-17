Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYDGF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $162.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

