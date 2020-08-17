Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 150,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

