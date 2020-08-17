Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 19,974 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 12,766.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $45,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798 over the last ninety days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

