Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 194,252 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,252 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,701,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,761,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.