Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 16,223 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,390,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 90,682 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 260,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 67,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $164.01 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

