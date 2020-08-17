Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cigna by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cigna by 186.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cigna by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,143,000 after buying an additional 164,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 130.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $183.40 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

