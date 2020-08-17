Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,670,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 521.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 828,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,111 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,709,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after acquiring an additional 686,395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 371,868 shares during the period.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

