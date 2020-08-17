Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 9,602 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 185.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $198.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $198.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

