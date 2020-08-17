Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,528 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $324,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,805 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

