Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 22,980 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 496.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $130.29 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $133.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

