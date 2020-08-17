Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 11,521 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $112.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

