Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 434.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

