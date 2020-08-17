Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $134.82 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $136.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.