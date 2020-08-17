Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $75.50 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

