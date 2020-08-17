Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $2.50 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $257.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $260.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

