Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,037,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $140,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162,323 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $154.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

