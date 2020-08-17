Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $240.71 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average is $227.52. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

