Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 73.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $189.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

