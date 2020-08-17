Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1,173.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $204.85 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $207.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

