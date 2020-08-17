Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,008 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.37 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

