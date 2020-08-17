Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 171.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

IDXX stock opened at $379.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

