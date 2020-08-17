Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.55 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.